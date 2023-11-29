Newport Beach Police Confirm Investigation Into Allegations Involving Thunder's Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Josh Giddey is the subject of a police inquiry in connection with allegations of a relationship with a minor, according to TMZ Sports.

By: News 9

The Newport Beach Police Department released a statement Wednesday regarding their investigation of Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Josh Giddey's alleged relationship with a minor.

NBPD said in a press release, "The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor. The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."

TMZ Sports reported yesterday that Giddey was the subject of a police inquiry in connection with allegations of a relationship with a minor.

The report said NBPD was investigating allegations involving Giddey that were posted to the social media site 'X' during Thanksgiving week from anonymous sources.

This came after late last week, the NBA confirmed it was looking into the allegations.

According to TMZ Sports, the department is looking into the allegations "to see if there is any validity to the claims and if any laws were broken."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the police inquiry earlier on Tuesday before his team played the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Daigneault told Oklahoman reporter Joel Lorenzi, "I'm just not going to comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court."

The coach confirmed Giddey would play against Minnesota on Tuesday night, and he did. However, every time Giddey touched the ball, he was met by boos from the Target Center crowd.