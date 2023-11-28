1 ADHD Medication Now Generic: Could This Help The Shortage?

Now that Vyvanse has gone generic, it may be easier to find.

By: News 9

Vyvanse, an ADHD medication, recently became generic under the name lisdexamfetamine. A viewer asks Dr. Lacy Anderson if this will help the ongoing ADHD medication shortage.

Vyvanse is an extended-release, once daily medication that can last for a full 8 hours. Many of the extended-release ADHD medications only last about 6 hours or so and might not last the full day. Vyvanse also has a very steady release which some people prefer to a short-acting ADHD medication.

Now that it’s gone generic, it may be easier to find. There has been a recent Vyvanse shortage so this should ease some of the demand on the supply. It may also be a lower cost now that it’s generic.

For those without insurance, it will still be a bit pricey. With a GoodRx coupon, it’s just over $100/month at CVS for cash-pay patients, and slightly more at Walmart and Walgreens.

For those with insurance, it may now cost whatever you pay for any generic drug at your pharmacy. Be sure and talk to your doctor if you’d like to switch your name brand Vyvanse to the generic.