Suspect In Custody, Officer Injured After Canadian County Police Chase

By: News 9

A pursuit in Canadian County ended with the suspect in custody and an officer in the hospital Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement says this pursuit started in Guthrie, went through Oklahoma City on I-35, and ended West of El Reno.

During the chase, the suspect rammed into one deputy after they attempted a tactical maneuver, according to The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office. They said another deputy managed to to spin the suspect's car out but ultimately they made their way back onto the highway.

That’s when the sheriff’s office said a Calumet police officer blocked the suspect’s exit. The suspect hit the officer’s vehicle and sent him to the hospital.

“We know that he was complaining of some head trauma but they took him to the hospital so we don’t know exactly what the injuries are right now,” said CCSO -Lt. Kevin Johson.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect did not have any injuries but that he was laughing and thought the situation was funny.