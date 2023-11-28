The crash happened late Monday night on I-35 near Wayne, OHP said. Troopers said the driver left the highway, went up an embankment, then slammed into an overpass.

By: News 9

Semi-Truck Driver In Critical Condition After McClain Co. Crash, OHP Says

-

The driver of a semi truck is in critical condition after crashing in McClain County, according to The Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened late Monday night on I-35 near Wayne, OHP said.

Troopers said the driver left the highway, went up an embankment, then slammed into an overpass.

The collision was so strong it not only damaged the bridge, but also sent the semi truck airborne, OHP said.

The semi then landed on the other side of the overpass, OHP said.

The driver is hospitalized in critical condition at this time, according to OHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.