With a last-second field goal, Heritage Hall was able to secure the win against Marlow Friday night.

By: News 9

Heritage Hall Hangs On With A Last Second Field Goal

3A Semifinals from Newcastle, Heritage Hall versus Marlow Friday night.

The Chargers tried to punch it in in the first quarter, but Andy Bass was stopped at the goal line. The Outlaws opened up with a 14-0 lead.

But then Bass scored from short range, and he accounted for four touchdowns. The Chargers hung on with a last-second field goal, making it 31-29.

Heritage Hall plays Lincoln Christian for the gold ball next Saturday night at UCO.







