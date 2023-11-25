Heritage Hall Hangs On With A Last Second Field Goal

With a last-second field goal, Heritage Hall was able to secure the win against Marlow Friday night.

Friday, November 24th 2023, 10:47 pm

By: News 9


3A Semifinals from Newcastle, Heritage Hall versus Marlow Friday night.

The Chargers tried to punch it in in the first quarter, but Andy Bass was stopped at the goal line. The Outlaws opened up with a 14-0 lead.

But then Bass scored from short range, and he accounted for four touchdowns. The Chargers hung on with a last-second field goal, making it 31-29.

Heritage Hall plays Lincoln Christian for the gold ball next Saturday night at UCO.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 24th, 2023

November 24th, 2023

October 20th, 2023

November 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 28th, 2023

November 28th, 2023

November 28th, 2023

November 28th, 2023