Carl Albert secures their spot, in a win against Bishop McGuinness Friday night, winning 51-28.

By: News 9

Bishop McGuinness and Carl Albert, the other 5A semi faced off Friday night.

The Titans took a 31-7 lead pretty early on and kept up the effort making it 51-28.

Carl Albert plays Del City in the 5A Title game next Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at UCO