OKC Stores Anticipate Big Crowds This Black Friday

Stores around Oklahoma City are expected to be packed on Black Friday with some stores launching sales early this year in hopes of spreading it out.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), 9 billion dollars is spent online and in-person shopping on Black Friday. Experts with the BBB said you can find deals throughout the holiday season but Black Friday has most discounts

Experts with Reuters said many big chain stores and small businesses are utilizing curbside pickup this holiday season for the convenience of shoppers who want to avoid the big crowds. BBB experts suggest shoppers plan ahead before going to the big malls map out the stores and read the fine print of the price tags to make sure you are getting the best deal.

Also, be aware of scams if you are shopping online; check the URL for fake websites, and look at the grammar and age of the domain.

Important to know BBB experts say 73% of Black Friday shopping is done online.