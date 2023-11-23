Pediatric Nonprofit Hospital In Bethany Seeks Support This Holiday Season

The Bethany Children's Health Center kicked off their Joy in Christmas campaign benefitting 120 families at the pediatric nonprofit hospital. Community support is appreciated, and the nonprofit hopes kids are gifted with basic necessities and toys.

-

The Bethany Children's Health Center kicked off their Joy in Christmas campaign benefitting 120 families at the pediatric nonprofit hospital.

During the holidays, the campaign provides support for families that won't be able to go home for the holidays.

Community support is appreciated, and the nonprofit hopes kids are gifted with basic necessities and toys.

Officials with the health center said toys and games are unique since many patients are dependent on everything, so the cost of supplies and toys are more expensive.

"We 100-percent rely on donations from the community and their support is overwhelming. Whether that is money or toys, we are so grateful," said Dan Snare, father of patient Danny Snare.

The campaign runs until the end of December. CLICK HERE to learn how you can help.