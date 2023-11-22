Okla. Attorney General Requests Cap On PSO Rate Increase

Oklahoma Attorney General, Gentner Drummond requested a cap on a residential rate increase for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Attorney General, Gentner Drummond requested a cap on a residential rate increase for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers, which was granted on November 3.

PSO serves approximately 562,000 customers in 232 cities and towns across 30,000 square miles of eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.

This 2.5 percent cap will reduce the planned increase for the average residential customer from $5.35 a month to $3.57 a month.

When coupled with a planned decrease in fuel charges, it is estimated the average PSO residential customer will see an average decrease of $13.51 per month starting in January.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued the following remarks today:

“I commend each commissioner for standing with Oklahoma families in support of lower utility bills. I am grateful the commissioners thoughtfully considered our argument to protect PSO residential customers. Oklahoma families struggling with the effects of inflation deserve greater relief when it comes to utility costs, and today they received that relief. I look forward to working with the Commission on future rate cases to protect the interests of all ratepayers.”

