Police Identify 45-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Broadway Extension

By: News 9

1 Dead Following Broadway Extension Crash In Oklahoma City

-

Police have identified the 45-year-old killed in a crash early Friday morning on the Broadway Extension.

Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Britton Road.

Shameeka Thompson, 45, was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control, according to police.

Police said the vehicle then swerved across the road, colliding with the concrete bridge support under Britton Road.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



