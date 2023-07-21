By: News 9

Man Accused Of Road Rage Shooting Is A Former Department Of Corrections Parole Officer

A man who was arrested and accused of shooting a man in Norman was a self-defense instructor and previously worked for the Department of Corrections, according to police.

Norman Police say Mark Kottka was arrested after a road rage incident escalated to a fatal shooting near Main Street and 36th Avenue Southwest.

“I shot him, he hit me,” said Kottka to an officer, according to an affidavit.

According to the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training or "CLEET,” Kottka was a self-defense instructor from 2006 to 2011.

The Department of Corrections tells us he also worked for the state for 23 years as a parole officer, retiring in 2018.

The victim’s name has not been released.