Norman Road Rage Incident Becomes Fatal Shooting, Police Investigate

Norman Police say erratic driving caused two people to get in a fight in the middle of the street. This fight escalated to a shooting.

Around 4:30 yesterday, Norman police showed up on West Main Street between 36th and 48th Avenue.

“When officers first arrived on the scene, they located one individual with a gunshot wound laying in the roadway,” said Sarah Schettler with the Norman Police Department.

Norman police say it all began as the two men were driving.

Witnesses told police they saw the two men exit their car and start fighting. That’s when police say 62-year-old Mark Kottka had a gun and shot a man.

Police add that Kottka remained on the scene as they arrived and was immediately taken into custody.

The man shot was taken to a local hospital but later died.

Police say witnesses first tried to help the man shot by giving aid, but Norman police ask if anyone else has more information to come forward.

The incident remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.

News 9 spoke to neighbors where the incident occurred, saying they heard multiple gunshots.

Kottka now sits in the Cleveland County detention center on a complaint of first-degree murder.