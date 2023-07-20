Fence Company Steps In To Help Single Mother After Scam

Shelia’s Edwards’ fence was in bad shape, so she took out a loan and paid to have it replaced, which turned out to be a huge mistake.

“I’ve been in this house since I was five,” said homeowner Sheila Edwards.

It has always been her desire to pass the house down to her kids.

“I’m going to gradually, when I can, fix things up, so that when something happens to me, they’ll still have a decent house,” said Edwards.

She decided to replace her privacy fence.

“I hired a contractor, which was somebody I have known since they were a child,” said Edwards.

The company required full payment up front.

“I went and got a loan from my bank and took them $8,000 check,” said Edwards.

The company came out and started the fence, but after one day of work, they never returned.

“I paid them April 12th,” said Edwards.

“This is just one of many stories out there of contractors coming out and making promises and taking either all the money upfront or a portion of the money upfront and then not delivering on their promises,” said Zach Fichte, owner of Fenceworx.

When Fichte and his partner business partner Drew Davis heard about Edwards’ problem, they knew immediately they needed to help.

“We just decided that we should take care of it for her so she could have her yard back,” said Fichte.

When Fenceworx initially contacted Edwards, she was just a little guarded.

“I was afraid at first, I was like 'I can’t afford anything else,' but then they did it for free,” said Edwards.

They completed the fence at no financial cost, but paid for it with gratitude.

“It’s crazy, I was crying and I’m like 'it’s just a fence,'” said Edwards.

“Giving her a hug when it was finished and seeing how happy she was, I mean there’s really not a dollar amount that you can put on that,” said Fichte.

There is still some correction work that still needs to be done, but right now, Edwards is just happy she can let her dogs outside. She has had multiple conversations with the previous company and has now filed a lawsuit.