OCPD Urges Water Safety Awareness As Number Of Drownings Increase

The Oklahoma City Police want to remind families of water safety this summer.

OCPD said they've responded to four drownings involving kids in less than two weeks.

Two of those children died in Lake Overholser where swimming is prohibited in the lake.

Police said to never leave a child unattended near water and empty any buckets of water around your home.

Children should always wear life jackets when they are in or near water.