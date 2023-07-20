OCPD Urges Water Safety Awareness As Number Of Drownings Increase


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 9:52 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma City Police want to remind families of water safety this summer.

OCPD said they've responded to four drownings involving kids in less than two weeks.

Two of those children died in Lake Overholser where swimming is prohibited in the lake.

Police said to never leave a child unattended near water and empty any buckets of water around your home.

Children should always wear life jackets when they are in or near water.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 20th, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023