Silver Alert Activated For Missing 59-Year-Old Norman Man

Thursday, July 20th 2023, 5:18 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man from Norman.
OHP said 59-year-old John Robert Edwards was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the west side of Norman.
What Edwards is wearing is not currently known, but Edwards has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and has not received an insulin shot since Monday.
Authorities said Roberts went missing in 100-degree heat, and is not from the area.
