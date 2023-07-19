Inmate Hospitalized After Confrontation With Detention Officers At Custer County Jail


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 5:41 pm

By: News 9


An Inmate was taken to the hospital after an incident with detention officers at the Custer County Jail.

According to the detention center, the inmate refused to comply with demands from deputies and began to physically resist.

The jail said a physical altercation ensued before a deputy fired a less lethal round, striking the inmate in the thigh.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was transported to the hospital where they were treated and released back to the jail.

The incident is under investigation, and the district attorney’s office is reviewing it.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 19th, 2023

June 7th, 2023

May 31st, 2023

May 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023