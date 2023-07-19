Judge Vacates Conviction For Man Accused Of Killing Liquor Store Employee In 1974


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 2:47 pm

By: News 9


A judge has vacated the conviction and ordered a new trial for the man accused of murdering an Edmond liquor store employee in 1974.

Glynn Simmons was released on a Medical Own Recognize bond with certain terms and conditions, including showing medical documents to the court, the requirement to reside at a preapproved address and to not travel outside of Oklahoma County.

Simmons' new trial date is set for October 23.

Simmons was convicted nearly five decades ago for the murder of Edmond liquor store employee Carolyn Rogers on Dec. 30, 1974.

