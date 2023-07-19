80-Year-Old Found Dead In Enid Home, Homicide Investigation Underway

By: News 9

-

A homicide investigation is underway after an 80-year-old was found dead Tuesday in a Enid home.

Enid Police said at around 6:20 p.m., they received a call about a man who was possibly not breathing and bleeding from his head.

When officers arrived on scene near West Mulberry Avenue and North Monroe Street, they found Early Lee Ryne Jr., 80, dead inside of the home.

Police said they began investigating the scene, and it appeared the incident was a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.