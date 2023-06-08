2 Teens Arrested After Stabbing Incident, Assault At SE Oklahoma City Pharmacy

-

Two teens were arrested after a stabbing incident happened Wednesday at a southeast Oklahoma City pharmacy.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene at around 4:22 p.m. at a Walgreens located near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Police said they were responding to a call that reported four people were fighting, and one person was stabbed. When police arrived on scene, they noticed that the assault involved several juveniles who were standing outside of the Walgreens.

Police then spoke to witnesses inside of the store to give their account for what happened.

The witnesses said they saw Kendrick Jones run into the store before asking a cashier to help him. A younger man then walked into the store with a rock in his hand, running after Jones, according to the witnesses.

The two started running around the store when they stopped, and the young man threw a rock at Jones but missed.

Police then spoke to one of the juveniles, who told officers that he was walking on Southeast 44th Street with his brother, several friends and their friend’s dog.

The dog then ran up to Jones before he yelled at the group to control the dog. The group and Jones began yelling back and forth.

The juvenile then said the group ran after Jones, throwing rocks at him while he was holding a pocket knife.

Jones then jumped over a fence and got away from the group of boys. The group found Jones again, and one of the boys ran after him into Walgreens. Another person in the group walked in after and said they saw Jones on the ground after he was hit in the head with a rock.

Police said Jones pulled out the knife and stabbed one of the boys.

Both Jones and the teenager who was stabbed were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to police.

Two of the teenage suspects were arrested and booked on the complaints of disorderly conduct.