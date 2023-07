By: News 9

Join the News 9 meteorologists and storm trackers at Bob Mills Furniture for a special Meet & Greet event on July 29 from 10 a.m. to Noon! And, the Bob Mills parking lot will be hosting a Touch-A-Truck as well - with Storm Tracker trucks and emergency response vehicles too.

The event is free for all, so bring the whole family to 3600 W Reno in OKC on July 29th!