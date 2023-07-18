Oklahoma City Police Respond To Crash Involving School Bus, Children


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 8:36 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police responded to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning in the northwestern part of the city.

OCPD said the bus driver and two children were on board when the crash happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Tabor Drive.

Police said two children were checked out by EMSA on scene. Their conditions are still unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
