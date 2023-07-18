State Health Department Providing Free Booster Seats

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to ensure families are using booster seats when driving with small children.

According to Triple-A, more than 90% of children who use lap and shoulder seat belts under the age of 10 years old should still be in a booster seat.

In order to achieve that gal, OSDH is partnering with the Metropolitan Library System to assist families in need.

Families who qualify will be given a free booster seat at one of library locations working with the group.

Proof of government assistance is required however, such WIC, SNAP or Sooner Care.

Technicians will be at every location to help measure the booster seat and make sure it is properly installed, according to OSDH,

Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Brack Miller said booster seats save the lives children and may prevent serious injuries.

“The proper fit and alignment of the seatbelt is paramount, and if they are in a collision, they are protected," Miller said.

Dates and times of the booster distribution program are listed below:

Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library, 6900 South Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City

Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m.





Belle Isle Metropolitan Library, 5501 North Villa Avenue, Oklahoma City

Monday, July 24, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m.





Bethany Metropolitan Library, 6700 Northwest 35th Street, Bethany

Wednesday, July 19, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.





For more information contact the OSDH at (405) 426-8440.