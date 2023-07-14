By: News 9

New Bill By Rep. Brecheen Aims To Improve DHS Border Services Contracts

Federal legislation to empower border patrol agents is one step closer to becoming law.

Oklahoma's Republican U.S. Representative, Josh Brecheen, said it's an important first step to bettering homeland security.

Brecheen's new bill, the DHS Border Services Contracts Review Act, would have the agency reassess the use of contractors at the Southern Border.

It’s gonna force the customs and border patrol to come back with a report about where we can glean efficiencies,” said Brecheen

The bill passed out of committee Wednesday.