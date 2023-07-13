New RAPID Transit System Launching Fall 2023

-

EMBARK’s new RAPID transit system is near completion and ready to launch this fall.

The RAPID transit line will offer 32 platforms in Oklahoma City. RAPID will have new features like reclined seating, kiosks , wifi on board and covered seating for passengers.

“We are trying to make this an enjoyable and comfortable experience for all passengers,” Rapid Transit Director Jason Ferbrache said.

Twenty nine of the 32 platforms are completed. Workers have been working on those stops and other improvements along the route for about a year.

EMBARK is also looking at additional bus rapid transit service in the future as part of MAPS 4.