Ireland Hosts Largest Gathering Of Dolly Parton Impersonators

Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 12:41 pm
More than 1,100 people dressed as Dolly Parton gathered in an Ireland town hoping to set a world record.
They've submitted the gathering to Guinness World Records for the largest gathering of people dressed as Dolly.
The event also raised money for an organization working to build a chemotherapy facility in the county.
The event organizer says previous records were set at 250 Dolly look-alikes.
