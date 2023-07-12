Ireland Hosts Largest Gathering Of Dolly Parton Impersonators


Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 12:41 pm

By: News 9


More than 1,100 people dressed as Dolly Parton gathered in an Ireland town hoping to set a world record. 

They've submitted the gathering to Guinness World Records for the largest gathering of people dressed as Dolly.

The event also raised money for an organization working to build a chemotherapy facility in the county.

The event organizer says previous records were set at 250 Dolly look-alikes.
