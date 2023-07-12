State Corporation Commission Temporarily Halts Oil Well Project

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission temporarily shut down oil well completion project following a series of earthquakes in El Reno.

The OCC said seismic activity was felt in parts of El Reno on Friday and Saturday as the company Paloma was working to complete some oil wells.

The commission said when the company ramped up for work on Sunday and Monday, a 2.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake was detected.

Paloma met with state leaders to come up with a plan to reduce seismic activity, and the company was then allowed to resume work.