‘We All Play A Part’: OKC Crews Clean Trash Out Of Oklahoma River After Storms

-

Historic storms are causing rivers to rise with water and debris. Oklahoma City spends a lot of time cleaning it up.

New research reveals more than 170 trillion plastic particles are floating in the world's oceans.

What about the plastic in Oklahoma City’s own backyard?

“We’re seeing our standard plastics, Styrofoam, a lot of vegetative material,” said Derek Johnson, environmental protection superintendent for Oklahoma City.

Garbage washes up along the banks of the Oklahoma River after heavy rains, then it’s up to the city to clean it up.

“Some of the larger rainfall events certainly bring more material downstream,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they find everything, and he means everything.

“We do. I believe there was a four-wheeler that was washed over one of our dams,” Johnson said.

Oklahoma City Senior Project Manager Jess Shumway said they use special marine vessels to help clean up the trash.

“Vessels like this really just enhances how rapidly we can remove that debris out of the Oklahoma River,” Shumway said.

However, it still takes time and money.

“They spend somewhere between three to four days of their week doing nothing but maintenance of the river,” Johnson said.

Johnson said anyone can help.

“I think we all play a part in the trash,” Johnson said. “If everyone picks up just one piece of trash that could make a difference.”

People can volunteer with the city to help clean up.

“I actually volunteered for the city for one of our special collection events,” Johnson said.

That’s how Johnson started this career to protect this Oklahoma City gateway.

“Love it,” Johnson said. “I love this city.”

Johnson and Shumway agree small acts of surface done by many people create healthy solutions close to home.

“The Oklahoma River has always been iconic,” Shumway said.