Local Special Election Results Are In

Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 10:25 pm
Oklahoma held some local special elections Tuesday. Garvin, Lincoln, and Woodward Counties all had questions on the ballot.
Maysville in Garvin County passed a contract with OG&E.
Carney Schools passed two different bonds. One for over $2 million that will go toward facilities and building maintenance and one for $190,000 for transportation.
Woodward County voted to extend sales tax, the added money is to go toward facilities and property costs.
