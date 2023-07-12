Local Special Election Results Are In

By: News 9

Oklahoma held some local special elections Tuesday. Garvin, Lincoln, and Woodward Counties all had questions on the ballot.

Maysville in Garvin County passed a contract with OG&E.

Carney Schools passed two different bonds. One for over $2 million that will go toward facilities and building maintenance and one for $190,000 for transportation.

Woodward County voted to extend sales tax, the added money is to go toward facilities and property costs.



