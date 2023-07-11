2 Children Dead After Search, Rescue At Lake Overholser

By: News 9

The bodies of two children have been recovered from Lake Overholser.

The body of the first child was recovered Monday night, and the other was found early Tuesday morning.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 showed two other people sitting near the spillway late Monday afternoon at Lake Overholser. Police deployed a water-rescue team to reach them and a dive team to find the other two.

According to the two who were rescued, the other two kids are 10 and 11 years old.

According to police, the four boys were at the lake fishing and celebrating a birthday. Two of the boys decided to swim while the other two stayed on the shore. One of the boys who was swimming lost a shoe, so all the boys went in to get it. This led to all of the boys getting swept away in the current.

Police shut down the bridge that crosses Lake Overholser, at Northwest 10th Street, as they investigate.

