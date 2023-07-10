Grady County Deputy Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash


Monday, July 10th 2023, 4:43 pm

By: News 9


GRADY COUNTY, Okla. -

A Grady County deputy was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Chase Stinson was killed in the crash.

Stinson worked with the office for about two years after he worked at the Blanchard Police Department.

Stinson was assigned as the school resource officer for Bridge Creek Public Schools.

It is unknown what happened in the crash at this time.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2023

July 11th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023