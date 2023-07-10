Grady County Deputy Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

By: News 9

-

A Grady County deputy was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Chase Stinson was killed in the crash.

Stinson worked with the office for about two years after he worked at the Blanchard Police Department.

Stinson was assigned as the school resource officer for Bridge Creek Public Schools.

It is unknown what happened in the crash at this time.