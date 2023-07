By: News 9

Brown's Bakery Plans To Reopen After Finding New Permanent Location

An OKC staple closed its doors on Saturday after 77 years, but now the owners of Brown's Bakery say it's not closed for good.

News 9's Cameron Joiner shared how support from the community changed the Brown Family's mind, at 6 p.m.

