A Mannford man was killed in a crash in Lincoln County. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

By: Aniysa Mapp

A man from Mannford is dead after a crash on Saturday in Lincoln County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened roughly a mile north of Davenport.

OHP says 65-year-old Johnny Smith left the road, overcorrected, hit a ditch and a fence, and slammed into a tree.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.