By: News 9

The westbound on and off-ramps of the Turner Turnpike near Chandler will be closed for repairs beginning on Monday.

The construction should last until July 20, according to officials, and the eastbound lanes will also be narrowed to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays during the project.

Drivers attempting to get onto or exit the Turner Turnpike in the area should do so at the exits near Stroud or Wellston.