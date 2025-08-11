Motorcyclist involved in Moore vehicle crash

A motorcycle was involved in a wreck with another vehicle Monday morning in Moore.

Monday, August 11th 2025, 6:23 am

By: Christian Hans


MOORE, Okla. -

One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Monday morning in Moore, according to police.

The Moore Police Department says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Crystal Drive and Southwest 19th Street.

The motorcyclist involved in the wreck was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, police say, although their condition is unknown at this time.

MPD says the driver of the other vehicle involved in the wreck has reported an injury as well.
