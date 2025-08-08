Oklahoma burn survivor turned therapist shares her inspiring journey

Burn survivor Jenna Bullen, injured as a 3-year-old in 1999, now works as an addiction counselor, inspiring others—and was recently honored on stage by Coldplay.

By: Christian Hans

An Oklahoma woman who beat the odds over two decades ago is now using her position as a therapist to help others in need.

In 1999, three-year-old Jenna Bullen was badly burned in a fire inside her home in Warr Acres.

Receiving second and third-degree burns across her entire body, Bullen was not expected to survive, but through the work of countless surgeries, Bullen is now living her life and helping others through her work as an addiction counselor.

News 9 spoke to Bullen on Friday to learn more about her life, what comes next, and a recent experience involving the band Coldplay.

Q: How are you doing today?

A: I'm doing OK, I'm surviving. I know it's been kind of hectic since COVID, it seems like for everyone. I have a house, I have graduated with my master's. I haven't been working since April, just taking a break, having surgery, just trying to heal. But you know, I'm living life as an aunt and I love being [one]. They call me Aunt Mommy sometimes. So it's fun. So it keeps me busy, and I just stay busy with that.

Q: You became a therapist. Can you open up about why you chose that path? What touched your heart, and how do you hope to help others?

A: So I decided to get my undergrad in psychology. I knew I wanted to be a counselor, and so I kind of decided to go the route of an addiction counselor. This license that I have is in LADCMH (Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health), and I'm a candidate. So I'm not licensed yet, but I'm under supervision. I just kind of did it this way because I knew I wanted to help the addiction side, occurring mainly in mental health and substance use, and I know that they both go hand in hand, and because of what I've been through mentally, physically. I wanted to help people on a personal level, and I have learned throughout my time now that I've had more of an impact on the teens, the teenagers that I've worked with. Even though it's a stressful, very stressful job career field, I love it.

Q: You got the attention of Coldplay. We saw what happened at this concert, you've gotta share it with us. Tell us where you were and what happened?

A: We were in Miami, and it kind of has been like just building up to that. We met them originally, I went to them in Denver, and he (Coldplay singer Chris Martin) saw me, gave me the bracelet, got in contact with me. He's like, "I want to send you to a show." So we went to Nashville, met them in Nashville, had the whole VIP experience. We went to Miami. Between Nashville and Miami, I wrote him an e-mail, a little letter, explained my story, and told him how thankful I was for him and his music. [I] told him what it meant to me and how it's helped me throughout my years having surgery as being in the hospital, and I asked if he would play my favorite song. I just wanted him to play it, "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall."

Q: And he pulled you up on stage?

A: Yeah, I know I was not expecting, at least most of it, I knew I would go up on the, they say, stage B, at the end, where the little piano is, but everything else, he wanted to surprise me, and it was a surprise. That was epic.