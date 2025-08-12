Historic Jim Norick Arena roof implodes in planned demolition

City leaders assembled on Tuesday for the planned implosion of the Jim Norick Arena, which happened just after 7:30 a.m.

By: Christian Hans

The roof and ceiling structure of the historic Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City were imploded Tuesday morning as part of a planned demolition.

The implosion of the arena, named in honor of former Mayor Jim Norick, happened just after 7:30 a.m.

City leaders say Ron Norick, son of Jim and also a former mayor of Oklahoma City, was in attendance on Tuesday to lead the countdown to initiate the implosion.

"Over the last almost six decades, 60 years, there have been countless basketball, graduation, wrestling events," Norick said. "Horse show events, concerts, I can't tell you how many times I've been here in this building over the last sixty years, but I'm sure it's outrageous. Somewhere in the thousands."

Norick also dismissed feelings of sadness over the demolition of the arena, named for his father, citing opportunities for growth and progress.

"I've had a lot of comments, questions, the last month or so, when everybody knew this building was going to be coming down, about 'am I sad?'" Norick said. "No, I'm not sad, I'm excited, my dad would've been excited. He passed away ten years ago, we were already in the planning for the new building, he knew that this building's life had run. If he had been here today, he would've been very excited about this whole event."

The blast, which lasted only a moment, resulted in the roof structure of the arena coming down.

Image Provided By: City of Oklahoma City