Police Search For Suspect In Connection To 2021 Bethany Murder Case

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a 2021 murder case in Bethany.

Oklahoma County District Court documents identified Joseph Taylor, 20, as the suspect after human remains were found on June 7, 2021, in the backyard of a Bethany home.

Police identified the remains as 43-year-old Clifton Taylor.

Court documents revealed that Joseph was the nephew of Clifton after an interview was conducted with Clifton’s brother, Patrick Taylor.

In the documents, Patrick told investigators that he believed Joseph was the suspect because he would threaten to stab the family members.

Patrick also stated that Clifton and Joseph would fight a lot, leading to him calling the police numerous times, the documents said.

A search warrant was served at the home near Northwest 36th Street and North Rockwell Avenue where the remains were discovered in a shallow pit, and it appeared that someone had attempted to set the remains on fire, court documents said.

The search also led to the discovery of a knife with what appeared to be blood on it, the documents reported.

Records from the Bethany Police Department revealed that police responded to that residence to numerous reports of Joseph threatening his family.

On June 8, 2021, Joseph was interviewed at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, who was in custody for another charge.

Joseph said in the interview, “Cliff… my uncle Cliff has always had like a death wish… he is always suicidal, and he said one day when he gets drunk, he was like he was going to light himself on fire and like stab himself.”

The documents reported that through the interview, Joseph described specific characteristics of the pit where the remains were found.

Joseph also stated, “He was a pretty bad person, I mean like he would always come over ‘methed’ out like he was getting involved in gang wars and stuff.”

When responding to the question if he thought Clifton was dead, Joseph responded by saying, “Um like probably by now yeah. The way he was living… like drinking everyday.” Joseph also claimed Clifton told him that “one day I am going to drink a bottle at my pinnacle and set myself on fire as I am having a heart attack or dying and you are going to be blamed for it.”

On June 12, 2021, officers spoke to Blake Cantlay, who was attacked on May 22 by Joseph, the documents said.

Cantlay was mowing the lawn when he stated that Joseph was acting like he was going to attack him. The documents reported Cantlay revealed that Joseph did attack him in the living room of the home.

The documents said it is believed, based on the scene, phone records and the report of the decomposition odor, that the remains were located when the altercation happened.

On December 20, 2021, Clifton’s phone records were reviewed, and it was revealed that his last phone call was made to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services at 5:16 a.m. on April 25.

The recording of the call revealed Clifton was wanting to report an abuser where he described Joseph. Clifton stated in the call that Joseph was “working himself up for another action.”

The recording also included the following statements from Clifton:

“He is worked up, he is trying to kill me.”

“He broke my ribs, he hit the **** out of me,” referring to a prior altercation between the two.

“He can hear me, and he is listening to everything I’m saying.”

“Don’t come near me, don’t come near me.”

Then, the call sounded like an altercation was taking place before the line was disconnected, the documents stated.

On December 27, 2021, the Medical Examiner provided investigators with the probable cause of death report, and it was revealed that Clifton suffered from “multiple blunt force injuries and sharp force injury.”

The manner of death was listed as homicide, the document reported.

On March 27, 2022, Patrick was interviewed again about a conversation he had with Joseph on February 14.

In the interview, Patrick revealed “he said he killed him on accident and then panicked.”

Joseph is currently not in custody, but he is wanted on a first-degree murder complaint.