Metro Foster Network Speaks Out On Safe Haven Baby Box

-

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has introduced a Safe-Haven baby box, providing a secure and anonymous way for parents to surrender their newborns.

The baby box is equipped with a climate-controlled environment and an alarm system that notifies emergency personnel as soon parents drop off the infant.

Jennifer Abney, executive director at Angels Family Foster networks said women are struggling with minimum options in the state of Oklahoma, and now there is a safe option for parents who are unable to care for their baby.

“I have had several women who are possibly struggling with homelessness or having to go into rehab. They do not have any resources here and no family. I am excited that there is a resource women can utilize”, Abney said.

The baby box is open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week at OKCFD fire station 21 in southwest Oklahoma City.