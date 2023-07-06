OKC On List Of "Mosquito Cities"

By: News 9

Oklahoma City has ranked number 28 out of 50 on Orkin's list of mosquito cities.

Mosquitos can transmit potentially serious infections, like West Nile virus.

Doctor Michael Neely is the chief of infectious diseases at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

"Typically we know how much virus is circulating in a community because the public health authorities are actually capturing mosquitos," Neely said. Neely says most people who get a mosquito-borne illness won't have symptoms, but those who do describe them as flu-like.

In May, the Oklahoma City County Health Department confirmed two positive mosquito pools with the West Nile Virus.

The Oklahoma Department of Health recommends using an insect repellent with an EPA registered component. They also recommend wearing long, light colored clothing, and getting rid of any standing water.