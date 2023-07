By: News 9

Charges Filed Against 21-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Metro Bar Shooting

-

Charges have been filed against the suspect in a deadly metro shooting that happened in June.

Related: 21-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly SE Oklahoma City Shooting

The 21-year-old suspect, Johnathan Thomas, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Oklahoma City Police said Thomas shot and killed Justin Smith, 31, after an argument at a bar near Southeast 29th Street and South Bryant Avenue.