21-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly SE Oklahoma City Shooting


Monday, June 12th 2023, 9:19 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police have identified the person killed in a fatal shooting Monday morning in eastern Oklahoma City.

OCPD said they responded to the scene near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 29th Street, where officers found 31-year-old Justin Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers said Smith and 21-year-old Johnathon Thomas were having an argument when Thomas shot Smith.

Smith was later pronounced dead at scene, while Thomas remained on scene and was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.
