OHP: 1 Killed In Grant County Crash

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person was killed following a rollover crash Tuesday morning east of Medford.

OHP said the crash happened at around 2:22 a.m. on State Highway 11 near County Road 1000, approximately four miles east of Medford.

OHP said a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Terran Towner from Sharon, Kansas, was headed eastbound on State Highway 11 when it drove off the right side of the roadway and rolled approximately three times.

Towner was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, OHP said.

OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.