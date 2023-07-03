Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2

Sunday, July 2nd 2023, 7:57 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Steve McGehee and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
'Been A Long Road': Rickie Fowler Wins Rocket Mortgage Classic In Playoff, Ends 4-Year Drought
Gooch Birdies Final Hole To Beat DeChambeau And Win His 3rd LIV Golf Title
OKC Thunder Acquire Veteran Point Guard Patty Mills In Trade With Houston, Memphis
Current OKC Thunder Roster, Free Agency Recap & Summer League Preview
Former Jenks High School Football Coach Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
New Members Officially Join Big 12 Conference; Sooners, Cowboys Receive Commitments
