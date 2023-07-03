OKC Thunder Acquire Veteran Point Guard Patty Mills In Trade With Houston, Memphis

By: News 9, News On 6

The Thunder have gone from "quiet" to "active" in this NBA offseason fairly quickly.

On Sunday, general manager Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired former Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills in a deal through Houston, according to ESPN.

Mills was traded from the Nets to the Rockets on Saturday, then OKC acquired him in the deal with Houston and Memphis today. The details of the trade are not yet known.

The Thunder also recently signed Vasilije Micić, a EuroLeague star who the team acquired the rights to in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020.

He reportedly signed a 3-year, $23.5M deal with the Thunder.

A teammate of Russell Westbrook during his MVP campaign in 2016-17 with OKC is back on the team as well.

31-year-old Victor Oladipo is back in Oklahoma City after the Heat traded him back to the Thunder in exchange for future draft compensation, reports say.

