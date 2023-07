By: News 9

Overnight Search For Armed Robbery Suspects In Pottawatomie County Lands 2 In Custody

Multiple people are in custody after authorities say they were involved in a late-night armed robbery in Pottawatomie County, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO told News 9 that deputies searched all throughout the night alerting the public to stay inside and lock their door.

None of the suspects have been identified at this time.