2 Arrested In Oklahoma City After Alleged Shooting, Pursuit With Police

Saturday, July 1st 2023, 7:11 pm
Two people are in custody after a shooting and short pursuit Saturday morning starting at the Walmart parking lot near SW 79th and Santa Fe, police say.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the store parking lot and a short time later, the two suspects led them on a pursuit.
OCPD said both suspects were taken into custody and that no injuries occurred during the shooting or pursuit.
No names have been released.
