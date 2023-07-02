2 Arrested In Oklahoma City After Alleged Shooting, Pursuit With Police


Saturday, July 1st 2023, 7:11 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people are in custody after a shooting and short pursuit Saturday morning starting at the Walmart parking lot near SW 79th and Santa Fe, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the store parking lot and a short time later, the two suspects led them on a pursuit.

OCPD said both suspects were taken into custody and that no injuries occurred during the shooting or pursuit.

No names have been released.

