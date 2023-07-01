Tips For Staying Safe On The Water

The weekend before the 4th of July is bound to draw crowds to Oklahoma lakes. News 9 gathered safety tips for while you’re out on the water.

Tanner Huckaby, a park ranger, warns against driving drunk on the lake. Huckaby is also issuing a reminder to stay hydrated.

“If you're out on the water, there's no shade out on the water, you're getting the full sun, the full effect," said Huchaby.

The Corps of Engineers says the best thing you can do is wear a life jacket, because you often don’t know you need it until it's too late.

Huckaby says drownings can happen to anyone.

"The majority of drownings we have are actually male adults above the age of 18 and most of the time it's just out having fun with their family and no one expects it," said Huckaby.

The Corps of Engineers wants people to enjoy the holiday, but also wants to make sure people go home to their families.