By: News 9

‘We Are Really Excited With How The Adventure District Is Going’: New Projects Coming To NE OKC

Oklahoma City is working on plans to grow the northeast side of the metro, including changes around the Railway Museum.

The Railway Museum usually gets around 40,000 guests per year, but they have plans to grow.

“More exhibits, more indoor space, more track, a round house and an event center,” said Museum Administrator Anne Chilton.

The museum is planning to add more inside activities, so they can welcome more students throughout the year.

“It will allow us to expand our capacity to serve more people,” said Chilton.

Primarily run by volunteers, the Railway Museum sees its big crowds during the holiday seasons with their Easter and Polar Express rides.

The City Council is planning to expand the whole adventure district, including a 42 acre resort that will sit right next to the Railway Museum.

“The developers have come to talk to us about their plans. It seems very exciting,” Chilton said.

Contractors asked a City Council committee for $3.8 million to assist the construction of a $35 million development.

This would include 42 acres of property, with 200 RV slips, 45 cabins and four train cars.

The Railway Museum says its final expansion project could happen within the next 10 years.