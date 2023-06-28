Oklahoma City Veterinarian Taking Steps To Ensure Dogs Receive Canine Flu Vaccine

-

Veterinarians in Oklahoma City are working to make sure dogs across the metro receive a much-needed second dose of a vaccine meant to protect against canine influenza.

Health officials with OKC Vet Campus said they are taking extra steps after many dogs were unable to receive that second dose.

“Every time we do an initial vaccine, we bank that vaccination for the booster, and it's not available or anyone else to use," OKC Vet Campus Veterinarian Shara Carlton said. "It has that patient's name on it. That way we can maintain that two series vaccination.”

OKC Vet Campus said they unboxed eight new cases of canine flu vaccines, meaning a hundred more dogs can be protected from the virus.

The clinic said it has seen a high number of calls, leading to a multi-page waitlist, although staff said they still encourage people to wait because they are steadily moving through the list.

Dr. Carlton said the vaccine shortage stems from supply chain issues, but the manufacturer is assuring veterinarians it won’t last forever.

"We’ve been explained that by 2024 its going to be as easy to get as our rabies vaccine,” Dr. Carlton said.

Dr. Carlton said she is proud of Oklahoma pet parents for stepping up to educate themselves on canine influenza, and for the response to get dogs vaccinated.