Local Medical Professional Enters Experimental Drug Trials For Cancer

A metro medical care provider was diagnosed with glioblastoma–one of the most aggressive forms of cancer–and is using it as an opportunity to contribute to cancer research.

So much of Jenny McMillan's journey takes place at the Oklahoma Proton Center. It is where she worked for many years helping patients, and now, it’s where she received the news of her own prognosis.

Jenny McMillan is a mother and a grandmother.

"My kids are everything to me," she said.

As well as a wife to her husband Tony.

"He has been my saving grace,” McMillan said. “I don't know what I would do without him."

She's played a vital role at the Oklahoma Proton Center.

"I have been the VP of operations there for I think about the past 8 years," McMillan said.

Now, she herself is a cancer patient.

"I was diagnosed with glioblastoma back in April,” she said. "I am almost completed with my first course which is radiation therapy."

McMillan is pairing proton therapy radiation with a chemo pill and an experimental trial of a new cancer drug called OKN007. Currently she is receiving treatment at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, where the drug trial is taking place.

"OU Med Center has been awesome and helpful. And the doctors have been really phenomenal,” her husband Tony McMillan said. “And they pretty much told us to stay here so we have been blessed to stay here and have all of our treatment in Oklahoma.”

While she said she is getting incredible care and treatment there, McMillan’s heart is with the Oklahoma proton center and her friends helping her there.

Dr. John Chang, the medical director for the Oklahoma Proton Center, has worked with McMillan for several years.

"She has dedicated her life to helping people with this technology and now being someone who has to utilize it hits close to home," Chang said.

McMillan and Chang both want Oklahomans in her situation to know they have options.

"I want awareness and I want better education and resources," McMillan said.

"It's really important to advocate for yourself,” Chang said. “Talk with your physicians, ask for second opinions, reach out to the experts and do a little research yourself.”

McMillan said something amazing will come of her experience. She wants to help others navigate the process and better treatments for the disease.

